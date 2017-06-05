Top Republican Supports Tribal Casino Expansion

The top Republican in the Connecticut House said the bill to support when it comes to casino expansion is the one backed by the state's two tribes that already operate a pair of casinos in southeastern Connecticut.

“I think our focus should be on saving those jobs in Eastern Connecticut and allowing two tribes that have been good partners as along as the town that it’s going to be agree with it," Rep. Themis Klarides said during an interview Monday.

Klarides is the minority leader in the tightly divided House of Representatives.

Her comments could help to put expanded casino gambling over the goal line in a legislative session that's been dominated by a loud and expensive lobbying battle between MMCT, the group that consists of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes that already have casinos and MGM which has been fighting to open a casino in Bridgeport.

MGM has argued that allowing the two tribes to operate a casino off tribal land would be unconstitutional, and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder sent a letter to that effect to Connecticut Attorney George Jepsen.

The General Assembly is also in talks to allow for slot machines to be loccated in off-track betting facilities in New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury, as well as what's being described as a "Boutique Casino" in Hartford.

The casino legislation is aimed at being a revenue driving option for the State of Connecticut as it deals with sagging finances.

Democrats are all strongly considering bringing tolls back to Connecticut highways, and authorizing for the sale and regulation of marijuana products.

Senate Republican President Pro Tem Len Fasano says if those elements are all included in a final budget, then no Republicans would support the spending proposal.

“We’re willing to talk about budgets but they’ve got to be real budgets and we’re willing to talk about ideas but we’re not going to sell our souls to fill our coffers," he said.