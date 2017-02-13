Towns Slashed by Malloy Warn of Historic Tax Increases

The municipal leaders who manage the budgets of cities and towns across Connecticut are now warning of what could be much higher property taxes if Governor Dannel Malloy's proposed budget were to be enacted.

“This budget that the governor has introduced would result in the largest tax increase we ever had in this community," said Ron Van Winkle, the Town Manager of West Hartford.

West Hartford is one of the roughly 130 municipalities seeing deep cuts to the amount they are sent in combined municipal aid from the State of Connecticut.

In West Hartford's case, it's a proposed reduction in state grants totaling more than $11 million. The biggest cut would be to education funding, a sore subject in West Hartford because the town already doesn't receive the amount its entitled to under state law.

“We don’t spend a lot of money per pupil yet we have some of the finest schools in the State of Connecticut and in America, Van Winkle said. "Money’s not the issue. A cut of this size makes us look at making very difficult decisions like eliminating jobs."

The governor had said in the weeks preceding his budget address that his administration was taking into account the totality of a given town's fiscal conditions, factoring in indebtedness, mill rate, and fund balance.

Major cities like Waterbury, Hartford, and New Haven received significant boosts in their state aid, in addition to Derby, Middletown, and Norwich.

In Simsbury, First Selectment Lisa Heavner and her director of finance have calculated that the overall cut for Simsbury amounts to more than $4 million.

That figure includes reductions in aid, and the new cost of teacher pensions, which the governor wants towns to cover one third of moving forward.

“This is not necessarily a fix," Heavner, a Democrat, said. "This is just a shift in the costs to municipalities. It’s a very big hit for a little town like Simsbury.”

Heavner says the town's only recourse to make up for the loss of funds and new expense would be to raise property taxes, something Heavner wants to rule out.

“To put it on a regressive tax like the property tax, is nonsensical to me.”

Van Winkle in West Hartford has been in and around the budgeting process in Connecticut for decades. He says the budget the governor proposed is simply not a serious document.

“I don’t think his proposal has a snowball’s chance in hell of surviving," he said.