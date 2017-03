A tractor trailer caught fire on I-395 in Plainfield Sunday evening.

A tractor trailer fire closed Interstate 395 in Plainfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-395 south near exit 29 Sunday evening. No injuries were reported, but it took crews hours to clean up the mess.

State police said it started as a brake fire.

As of 6:10 a.m. Monday the road was reopen and traffic is flowing freely.