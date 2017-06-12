Traffic Lights Malfunctioning in Fairfield

Traffic lights are malfunctioning in Fairfield on Monday, the police department said.

Police are asking drivers to be mindful because traffic lights are flashing in all directions.

If a portable "stop" sign has been placed in the roadway, Fairfield police say drivers much stop and proceed only when traffic is clear.

Police are reminding drivers if the light is flashing red, they must treat the intersection like a stop sign. If the lights are flashing yellow, a driver must proceed through the intersection with caution.

If there is no light and no stop sign, drivers coming from all directions must stop and only proceed after yielding the right of way.

Police said the state department of transportation has been notified but it is not clear when repairs will be made.