'Trail of Terror' in Wallingford Delights and Terrifies

Thousands of people will head to one of the state’s premiere Halloween attractions this season, the "Trail of Terror" in Wallingford.

The roughly hour journey is filled with haunts springing out from around every corner, turning it into a heart-pounding fright-fest.

"Oh, it was so amazing. So scary," Pam Thomas, of Seattle, Washington, said.

Some 200 volunteers each night suit up to terrify visitors, many of whom return year after year.

"They’re just that good. I know I’m going to get scared every time," Stacey Thomas of Waterbury, said.

Through the gates pass some 20,000 people each season. They travel from about twenty states and other countries.

"This is the best I’ve ever been to in terms of scare factor. Yeah, they’re pretty good," Paul Thomas of Seattle, Washington, said.

"So we love it. We love seeing them scream, hearing them scream, seeing them drop to the ground and just have fun," Wayne Barneschi, organizer of "Trail of Terror," said.

Organizers say they spend about a year setting this maze of horror.

Recent weather has been good for guests, though not as much for the staff.

"Our actors are really hot back there because some of them have so many layers on so they sweat all night long," Barneschi said.

This volunteer-run operation has raised roughly $1.5 million for charity since it started about two decades ago.

And regulars say enter the Trail, if you dare.

"I think you can make it, just be brave, right?" Juan Rodriguez of Waterbury, said.

The "Trail of Terror" continues through October 29th. Tickets are $20.