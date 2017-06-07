The treasurer of the Southington Lacrosse Association has been arrested and is suspected of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the organization, then stealing from her employer to replace the stolen money.

Courtney Wells, 48, of Southington, turned herself in to police at 7 a.m. Wednesday after two warrants were issued.

The arrest comes after an investigation over several months into the embezzlement of $98,955.04 from the Southington Lacrosse Association’s bank account, police said.

Wells was the Southington Lacrosse Association treasurer from 2011 to 2016 and police said she is accused of using the money for her own personal benefit.

As police investigated further, they said she is also suspected of embezzling another $376,099.55 from Jones Engineering, LLC, where she worked as a bookkeeper, during this same time and using those funds to reimburse the Southington Lacrosse Association bank account.

Wells has been charged with two counts of first-degree larceny, second-degree money laundering and first-degree forgery.

She was held on court-set bonds totaling $150,000.

It's not clear if she has an attorney.