Treatment Program Worker Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

A residential treatment program worker is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, state police said.

State police said there were called to the Touchstone Residential Treatment Program Facility at 11 country Place in Litchfield on April 14.

Touchstone Residential Treatment Program Facility is a staff-secure residential treatment program serving girls between the ages of 12 and 18 who are committed to the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

"With enhanced psychiatric, nursing, educational and clinical expertise, Touchstone provides young women the opportunity to engage in treatment in the community with the goal of future placement either in the home or at a lower level of care," the program's website reads.



The report said a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a staff member, Ulyses Alvarez, of Waterbury, state troopers said.

On Tuesday, Alvarez was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, promoting a minor in an obscene performance and possession of child pornography.

His bond was set at $75,000.