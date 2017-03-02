Tribes, Officials to Hold Signing Ceremony for East Windsor Casino | NBC Connecticut
Tribes, Officials to Hold Signing Ceremony for East Windsor Casino

    (Published Monday, Feb. 27, 2017)

    The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribal Chairmen and East Windsor town officials are holding a ceremonial signing event Thursday to mark the agreement between the town and the tribes to build a third casino.

    The proposed site was the prior home of a Showcase Cinema and a Wal-Mart.

    On Saturday the East Windsor Board of Selectmen approved a development agreement for the casino. The agreement states that MMCT will pay the town $3 million no later than 15 months before the gaming facility opens. MMCT would also pay the town $3 million annually on top of regular tax payments, which are expected to total approximately $5.5 million per year.

    Lawmakers still have to approve a third casino and the governor would have to sign off on any bill that made it to his desk.

    Windsor Locks was the other finalist the tribes selected.

