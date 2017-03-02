The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribal Chairmen and East Windsor town officials are holding a ceremonial signing event Thursday to mark the agreement between the town and the tribes to build a third casino.

The proposed site was the prior home of a Showcase Cinema and a Wal-Mart.

On Saturday the East Windsor Board of Selectmen approved a development agreement for the casino. The agreement states that MMCT will pay the town $3 million no later than 15 months before the gaming facility opens. MMCT would also pay the town $3 million annually on top of regular tax payments, which are expected to total approximately $5.5 million per year.

Lawmakers still have to approve a third casino and the governor would have to sign off on any bill that made it to his desk.

Windsor Locks was the other finalist the tribes selected.