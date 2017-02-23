Tribes Say They Are Days Away from Announcing Site of New Casino | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Tribes Say They Are Days Away from Announcing Site of New Casino

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBCConnecticut.com

    Officials from Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes say they're days away from announcing a location for their proposed jointly owned casino near the Massachusetts border. 

    The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes own and operate the state's only casinos in southeastern Connecticut. They joined forces 15 months ago to combat competition from the new MGM Resorts International casino that is opening in late 2018 in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. 

    They've narrowed their possible sites to locations in East Windsor and Windsor Locks.

    Published 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices