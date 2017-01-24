Tribes to Discuss Possibility of Third CT Casino in East Windsor

Tribes are holding a community meeting in East Windsor to discuss the possibility of a casino in town.

The Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans' meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the middle school auditorium.

Earlier Tuesday, the Coalition Against Casino Expansion said they do not want a third casino, focusing on the negative economic and social impact of gambling, bringing out victims of gambling addiction to state their case.

"I took it from playing bingo all the way to sleeping in a prison," said Joanie Masot of Advocacy Unlimited. "Before 2008, all I did was gambling. And literally in 2008, I hit the bottom rock. I lost my businesses. I lost my job. I lost everything," said Adam Osmond of Farmington.

On the other side are those who want a third casino. The police union in East Windsor said in a statement:

"If this is approved, it will help the local economy by bringing good jobs to our community and generating revenues that will benefit our entire town."

People in the area near where the proposed casino would go in East Windsor, by the old Showcase Cinema, had mixed reactions.

Said Lisa Cloutier of East Granby, "I'm not sure. I'm concerned about traffic. I'm concerned about crime. I guess I am not that excited about it."

But, as pointed out by Loiubov Fedorov of Enfield, "It's closer than me driving to Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun."

A similar meeting to the one tonight will be held on Thursday in Windsor Locks, the other proposed site.

Representatives in Bridgeport are still fighting to get a casino in that city as well.