Troopers Seize Over 400 Bags of Heroin During Traffic Stop

Connecticut State Police arrested two men after finding over 400 bags of heroin during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 Friday, according to police.

Teddy Hanson, 40, and James Curtis, 46, both of Maine, both face narcotics charges.

Police said they pulled over a Hyundai sedan Hanson was driving because they spotted it tailgating another car near exit 69 in Tolland. During the traffic stop, troopers saw marijuana-laced brownies in the glove compartments and other signs of drugs in the car.

A K9 was called to the scene and found 230 bags of suspected heroin in a box in the car, police said. Police later found another 200 bags of heroin on Hanson.

Both men were arrested.

Hanson was charged with failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, possession of a narcotic, and possession of a narcotic with intent to sell. Curtis was charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a narcotic, and possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.