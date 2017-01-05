Truck Driver Hit Pole, Brought Down Wires in Wallingford: Police

Amtrak held train traffic for hours Wednesday night after the driver of a tractor-trailer hit a pole in Wallingford, brought down wires and left the scene, according to police.

Someone drove up to a police officer who was parked near South Colony Road just after 7:30 p.m. and said wires were down on Toelles Road and the officer found a telephone pole on the northwest corner of the intersection of Toelles and South Colony roads with wires that crossed the train tracks.

The traffic lights at the intersection, as well as those at the Interstate 91 exit ramp with South Colony Road, were out.

Witnesses said a tractor-trailer going south on South Colony Road hit the pole as it was turning right onto Toelles Road and the driver got out of the truck, looked at the damage and drove west on Toelles Road, police said.

Several electrical wires were severed and fell onto a car on South Colony Road that was behind the tractor trailer, causing minor damage but no injuries.

A witness said the tractor-trailer was heading east on Toelles Road and police stopped it, police said.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Travis Fahey, of Wallingford, and charged him with evading responsibility and failure to drive in proper lane.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on Jan. 17.

Amtrak held all train traffic until midnight and Toelles Road was shut down for through traffic.