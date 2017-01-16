Trump Inauguration Draws Many CT Residents to DC

President-Elect Trump’s inauguration will be followed on Saturday with a rights rally near the U.S. Capitol. (Published 6 hours ago)

Inauguration Draws Supporters and Detractors from Connecticut to the Nation Capital

It’s an opportunity that very few people can say they’ve witnessed in person: the chance to see history made as the power of the presidency is passed to the next leader of the free world.

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will draw many people from Connecticut to Washington D.C.

“It’s just a remarkable part of history that if you’re able to go down to be part of, it’s truly an honor to be a part of it,” said Susan Hatfield of Pomfret.

Hatfield will leave for Washington D.C, later this week, for her second shot to see history in the making.

Hatfield attended the 2001 inauguration of former President George W. Bush. This time, she’s expecting a more electric celebration.

“I think there will be a little more energy and the reason I saw that it because of my experiences being a volunteer,” she said.

Hatfield also attended the Republican National Convention as a delegate. She looks at Friday’s inauguration as coming full circle. This time, she even gets to attend the inaugural ball.

“People that weren’t involved with politics really came out in full force to become part of this specific election, so I think there’s going to be a lot more pomp and circumstance with this inauguration.”

Evelyn Mantilla of West Hartford is looking forward to the day after the inauguration.

“We do have close to 80 buses that have been completely filled,” she said of the Connecticut contingency headed to the nation’s capital.

Mantilla will join thousands of others for the Women’s March on Washington. She said it’s not an anti-Trump event, but a pro-rights rally.

“Not just responding to the rhetoric that occurred during the campaign but also moving forward sending a very strong message that all human rights matter,” said Mantilla.

As Connecticut’s first openly-gay legislator, elected in the late 1990’s, Mantilla said she wants to show her daughters the importance of being part of the political process.

“I’m also looking forward to connecting with all the women, men, and families that are committed to the same issues that cover all communities: women, children’s rights, LGBT rights, the rights of immigrants,” she added.

Like Mantilla, Hunter Vooys was hoping a different candidate would take the oath of office on Friday.

“I was really interested in the political campaigns this year and I followed them a lot. I was a Hillary supporter and I was a little bit upset when she lost,” said Vooys.

Last April, the 13-year-old signed up to join a youth leadership summit at the inauguration. He decided he wanted to attend no matter who won the election.

“It wasn’t exactly an orthodox political campaign that he ran, so I’m really excited for what’s going to happen,” he explained.

“I think it’s really interesting that he’s going to get the opportunity to see the transition of power… how our democracy works,” added his mother Lisa.

Vooys leaves Wednesday and will also have the chance to hear speakers such as former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Former Republican Presidential Candidate Carlie Fiorina, and 19-year-old Nobel Prize laureate and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai during his visit.

John and Patricia Ferreira just found tickets to the inauguration, last week. They’re still not sure where they’ll be sitting, but they know they’re going.

A self-described independent, Ferreira said he looks forward to being surrounded by the same energy he felt when Donald Trump visited Hartford as a candidate.

“I’ve never felt support before for someone in my life, like I do for this guy,” said Ferreira. “I just went right for him. He was speaking to me. That’s how I felt.”

The couple says they have no idea what to expect. Ferreira’s wife Patricia says she’s concerned about her safety.

“I’m a little nervous about there being protestors and being issues,” she said.

However, those worries don’t outweigh her excitement. The couple says they’re excited to witness history with their own eyes.

“I just want to be part of it,” added Ferreira.