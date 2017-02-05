For the second day in a row protesters gathered in New Haven to demonstrate against President Trump’s policies on refugees Sunday.

The event, named the March for Refugees by organizers, started at Wilbur Cross High School around noon and followed the IRIS Run for Refugees, an annual event to raise awareness and funds to help refugees who settle in Connecticut each year.

A variety of officials and refugee activists were in attendance, including Mayor Toni Harp (D), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), IRIS Head Chris George, and several refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Sudan.

On Saturday, another group of protesters blocked the Route 34 connector and police made several arrests.

Rallies protesting President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration continued across the country this weekend even after a federal judge blocked the order Friday and the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department announced they were not enforcing the order. The Justice Department fought back - requesting an immediate reinstatement of the president's ban, but that request was denied by a federal appeals court.

