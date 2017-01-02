Two men have died after a car crashed into the Congregation Beth El Keser Synagogue at 85 Harrison St. early Monday morning following a police pursuit, according to New Haven police.

Whalley Ave. (Route 63) near Phillip Street remains closed as of 5:40 a.m. due to the accident, police said.

Police officials told NBC Connecticut that the incident began as a carjacking in the area of Fitch and Blake streets after one man showed the victim a simulated weapon beneath his clothing at around 12:15 a.m.

Police say the victim of the carjacking was not injured.

At around 1:35 a.m. an officer spotted the stolen vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Highlander, in the area of Whalley Ave. at Winthrop Ave. police said.

According to police, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle but lost sight of it.

The car was then found crashed into the synagogue, police said.

The synagogue sustained minimal structural damage while the stolen vehicle sustained heavy damage, according to police.

Police said one man was dead upon arrival on scene while the other was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Per standard procedure, New Haven police turned the case over to Connecticut State police who are continuing the investigation.

Check back for more updates as they become available.