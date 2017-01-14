One Dead in Shelton After Saturday Morning Fire

Update:

Shelton police tell NBC Connecticut that 68-year-old Shelton man Randol Rios was fatally injured in this fire.

Shelton fire officials said they responded at around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday to 30 Hull Street for a fire that sent two people, including one firefighter, to the hospital.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Nick Verdicchio, one occupant of the building was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries as well as one firefighter who was also transported with unknown injuries.

At one point, flames were burning out of the top floor windows of the structure which was used for multiple businesses, Verdicchio said.

According to Verdicchio, the blaze was knocked down in about a half hour and was contained to the top floor of the building.

As of 8 a.m. the fire marshal remained on scene investigating the blaze.

Fire crews from Derby, Shelton and other nearby towns responded to the scene for mutual aid while Trumbull and Monroe fire departments assisted with station coverage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and remains under investigation.

