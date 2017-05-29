Two Killed, Dozens Injured in Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend

Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 91 over the Memorial Day weekend, state police made 26 driving under the influence arrests between Friday and Monday and people were injured in 40 crashes over the holiday weekend.

Connecticut state troopers patrolled the highways and roads over the Memorial Day weekend, focusing on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding.

Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols are also in place over the entire weekend.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, police cited 631 drivers for speeding, 634 for failure to wear a seatbelt and they cited 2,342 drivers for violations that included unsafe lane changes, following too closely, using a cell phone, texting, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and other offences.

State police also investigated 253 accidents, including 40 with injuries.

The fatal crash was on Interstate 91 Southbound Friday night in Rocky Hill.

State police said 25-year-old Jose Diana and his passenger, 21-year-old Mark Nunez, both of Middletown, were killed.