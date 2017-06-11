Two People Arrested for Burglary at Brooklawn Country Club | NBC Connecticut
Two People Arrested for Burglary at Brooklawn Country Club

    Two people were arrested after police responded to a burglar alarm activation at the Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield early Sunday morning.

    Police arrested 22-year-old Rayquon Davis and 22-year-old Ismael Quintero.

    Police said when they arrived they found both suspects in the building. Both suspects then fled on foot but shortly after were taken into custody on Old Oaks Road.

    Davis and Quintero are being held on a $5000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 22.


