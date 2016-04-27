UConn Agrees to Delay Roof Repairs at Gampel Pavilion

The University of Connecticut won't be repairing the roof at its basketball arena this summer after all.

The school's Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to delay the $10 million project for at least a year because the state is approaching its borrowing cap.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the school was asked to identify projects that could be put off and fixing Gampel Pavilion was among those chosen. The board voted just last month to approve the repairs.

The 10,000-seat dome has an unusual roof, made up of metal, triangular insulated panels wrapped in fabric.

The roof has been leaking and the fabric inside the arena has been fraying and flaking off for several years.

“The flaking in the Gampel dome roof has been determined to only be cosmetic in nature. There are no structural concerns or threats and asbestos tests have come back negative,” a statement from UConn athletics said.

Reitz said the school's maintenance staff will continue to fix leaks as they find them.

