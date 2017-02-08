UConn Cancels Classes for Thursday | NBC Connecticut
UConn Cancels Classes for Thursday

    Classes at all UConn campuses have been canceled for Thursday because of the forecast for the storm tomorrow, which could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the state. 

    Classes are canceled at Avery Point, Greater Hartford, School Of Law, Stamford, Storrs and Waterbury campuses. Non-essential employees should not report, but all other employees report as scheduled.

    For any activities or events scheduled for Thursday, apart from classes, contact the organizers.

