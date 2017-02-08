UConn Cancels Classes for Thursday

Classes at all UConn campuses have been canceled for Thursday because of the forecast for the storm tomorrow, which could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the state.

Classes are canceled at Avery Point, Greater Hartford, School Of Law, Stamford, Storrs and Waterbury campuses. Non-essential employees should not report, but all other employees report as scheduled.

Watch Live Sen. Sessions on Track for Confirmation as Attorney General

For any activities or events scheduled for Thursday, apart from classes, contact the organizers.

Several other closings are coming in to the system. See the full list.

If you have not signed up for school closing alerts, sign up for them here.