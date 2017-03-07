UConn Cautions Foreign Students to Avoid Travel Outside US

The University of Connecticut has advised its foreign students from the six countries addressed in President Donald’s Trump’s executive order on immigration not to travel outside of the country.

The revised executive order bars entry to the US from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for a 90-day period. However, it notes that travelers do not face the 90-day ban if they already hold valid visas.

Despite this, UConn cautions international students, scholars and any accompanying dependents from those countries to refrain from travel outside the US to avoid the risk of being denied reentry.

“We in the UConn community are fortunate to work in a place that offers us opportunities to engage with people from around the world, and we value our international students, scholars and staff immensely,” said Daniel Weiner, UConn’s vice president for global affairs, in a statement.

When the original travel ban went into effect Homeland Security officials scrambled to interpret how it was to be implemented and travelers were detained before being sent back overseas or blocked from getting on airplanes abroad. The order quickly became the subject of protests and legal challenges, and was ultimately put on hold last month by a federal judge in Washington state. That ruling was upheld by a federal appeals court.

The new ban was signed with changes meant to address the confusion and some of the legal concerns of the original order, though several of the original ban’s opponents have already called for repeal.

UConn officials said 87 people associated with UConn, excluding UConn health, are affected by the order. Most are from Iran, in graduate programs, visiting scholars, researchers, or dependents of those individuals.

More than 3,300 international students are enrolled at UConn for the 2016-2017 year.

More information for students is available through UConn’s website by clicking here.