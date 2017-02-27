UConn Police Begin Carrying Narcan

UConn Police officers are now carrying Narcan, the life-saving emergency treatment given to people after an opioid overdose.

It was supplied to officers in Storrs, as well as officers at the regional campuses in Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury in January.

University spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said there have not been any recent overdoses to prompt this.

“It’s really a better safe than sorry approach. We would rather have it and be able to use it then not have it and really wish that we did,” Reitz said.

The drug epidemic continues to worsen in Connecticut. Just last week, Connecticut’s chief medical examiner released new statistics showing 917 people died from accidental drug overdoses in 2016, a 25 percent increase from 2015.

“Obviously narcotics are a big problem on a lot of college campuses and the purpose of UConn police is to keep us safe. So if it’s another tool in the belt of things that could keep us safe, I have no problem with it,” said Rachel Quimby, a sophomore from Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

“I think heroin is continuing to be a major problem and I think it’s great they have ways to combat kids that are overdosing,” Ian Schrager, a senior from East Hampton, said.

Reitz said firefighters at UConn have already been carrying Narcan for several years.