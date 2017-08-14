US Attorney Will Not Investigate Crumbling Foundations

For months Connecticut Citizens Against Crumbling Basements (CCACB) said it would ask the feds for help if it didn't get the assistance it wanted from the state.

Last month the group acted. The federal complaint it filed with the U.S. Attorney's Office, however, will not be investigated by that agency.

On Monday, CCACB learned the U.S. Attorney's Office will not take up the case. It said the group had insufficient materials to initiate a federal criminal proceeding. Instead, the U.S Attorney's Office suggested the group ask the FBI to start an investigation.

CCACB tells the NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters it will ask the FBI to initiate an investigation in the very near future. It wants the federal government to look into its claim that the crumbling basements crisis grew for years in Connecticut without any state intervention, while insurers rewrote homeowner policies that do not cover basements that are slowly falling apart