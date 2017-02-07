Undocumented Students Push for Two Bills to Help With Tuition Costs

The bills are still in committee and held a public hearing

Two bills allowing tuition aid for undocumented students who attend state funded universities is being discussed after a hearing this morning.

According to state university officials, all students attending state funded universities pay for tuition aid.

The 15 percent cut is taken out of all student's tuition costs and given to students in need and who qualify. To qualify, students must be documented or a citizen who lives in Connecticut. But to pay for the money used, a student's immigration status need not apply.

"It's unfair undocumented students pay for tuition but don't get money," said Daniel Byrd, the UConn student body President.

The two bills discussed at the hearing in the state legislative office building Tuesday morning aims for change.

One bill is SB 17, that states:

"An act assisting students without legal immigration status with the cost of college."

The other bill is HB 7000:

"An act equalizing access to student-generated financial aid."

"What this would allow them to do is receive institutional aid. They are now paying 15 percent of their tuition dollars into the institutional aid pot but they are not able to access that," said President Connecticut State Colleges & Universities Mark Ojakian.

"We believe a vote against this bill is a vote for state sponsored theft, we are literally stealing money from these students," said Byrd.

Some concerns about the bills grew around the new allowance would take away from documented students in need of tuition aid.

Video Barack Obama Tries Kitesurfing on Vacation in Virgin Islands

But supporters said a student's need and academic standing will continue to dictate which student is selected for the aid.

Similar bills were presented last year, but did not progress after passing the senate.

Senators like Martin Looney who proposed SB 17 said this year he's hoping the bills go all the way.

"Intelligence, energy, and initiative are qualities that are not in such great supply. We should not deny a category of young people who have those gifts the capacity to advance themselves to the greatest extent that they possibly can," said Looney