Hartford Union Rejects Contract Offer

It's not the news city leaders hoped to hear on Friday. With the votes tallied from one of the biggest unions in Hartford, a contract that would have saved the city $4 million is now dead after members said no.

"This was a fair, responsible agreement that had been reached after long, good-faith negotiations," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

AFSCME represents around 400 city workers. The contract, which retroactively covered 2015 to 2021, included things like wage freezes and structural changes to healthcare and sick time.

"This is the second agreement that had been negotiated with the executive committee and supported by the executive committee and rejected by the members," said Bronin.

In a statement, the Local 1716 President Kenneth Blue wrote, "Local 1716 members have spoken and rejected the tentative agreement with the city. It was simply too much pain without job security. We are assessing the next steps to take. We want to protect the vital services our members provide to Hartford residents and businesses."

With the city facing a $14 million shortfall this year and $65 million next year, the mayor says organized labor concessions are a must. So far only one union has made a deal.

"We reached a very significant deal with our Hartford Firefighters Association. I don't think you'd find a deal anywhere in the State of Connecticut in the last 30 years that did more than that labor deal did. But we need our other unions to step up and be part of that solution as well," said Bronin.

In all likelihood, this will now go to arbitration.

Bronin says negotiations are ongoing with other unions in the city.

"We are continuing to work with all our unions to try to achieve the savings that will help us next year and in the long term," said Bronin.

The mayor says while dramatic changes are made locally, the city's fiscal crisis is not something that can be solved solely on the local level. With about half of the property in the city being nontaxable, they're also looking to the state.