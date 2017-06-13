A DSS office in New Haven and the United Way offices are evacuated after a package with white powder arrived. (Published 23 minutes ago)

White powder was found at the Department of Social Services building on Humphrey Street in New Haven and an office there, as well as the offices of the United Way of Greater New Haven, have been evacuated.

New Haven officials said an office at Department of Social Services was evacuated due to a package with white powder but that did not prompt the evacuation of the whole building.

NBC Connecticut has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.





White Powder Found at Department of Social Services