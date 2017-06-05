Temps 20 Degrees Below Normal by Tomorrow Afternoon

Unsettled weather will continue over the next couple of days with scattered rain showers and temperatures well below normal.

The good news is that most of today will be dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms hold off until later this evening.

Take a look at First Alert Future Radar for 9 p.m. tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving into the state.

We're not anticipating any severe thunderstorms. It looks like the stronger storms will stay to our northwest in the Albany, NY area.

In addition to the showers we're also experiencing temperatures well below normal.

If you thought today was cool just wait until tomorrow. High temperatures are only expected to reach the low to middle 50s with some towns in the northwest corner of the state struggling to get out of the 40s.

Temperatures this time of year are supposed to be into the middle 70s. The average high temperature for the Hartford area is 77 degrees. This means that temperatures will be a good 20 degrees below normal.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. The extended forecast features much warmer temperatures. We're forecasting temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s by next weekend.