Using Fastrak To Bring Cultures Together

The Parkville stop would be a destination for food and music. (Published 2 hours ago)

It may not look like much in the winter, but come the warmer months, it's a multicultural wonder in the Parkville section of Hartford, right at the CT FastTrack station.

"If they come out to One World Market and they see a mobile food truck or stall, then they have access to a majority culture market of people outside their own ethnic group," said Art Feltman, the director of International Hartford which is spearheading One World Market.

Right now, the multicultural food and entertainment experience is only on Fridays from about May to October.

The goal is to expand that.

Residents we spoke to say more music, dance, and cuisine will enhance an already convenient FastTrack experience, that they say has been well worth the taxpayer dollars.

"If they bring in more vendors, that's good. But the FastTrack is fantastic," said Hector Goritz of New Britain," said Darryl Wilson, also of New Britain. "I think a food court would be great. It would bring more people to the area."

The goal is to ultimately have a six day a week operation, with a permanent site by a FastTrack station that would be open year round.