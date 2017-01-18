South Windsor police said a vandal breaks windows, floods feces and even smears feces as a way to release stress.

Allen Collins has been linked to nearly a dozen vandalism cases in town.

The incident occurred during the summer of 2016, but the 34-year-old wasn't served the arrest warrants until last week.

Collins was already behind bars on a separate vandalism case from September 2016.

The latest cases he was linked to happened on Sullivan Avenue and Strong Road.

In one case, police told NBC Connecticut Collins caulked the doors shut on a truck.

He is also accused of breaking through windows at the South Windsor Child Development Center and a vacant home nearby.

In both cases, police tell NBC Connecticut he used a hose, turned it on and flooded part of the buildings.

Detectives said he also tampered with the engine of a backhoe on Strong road and ransacked the cabs of trucks at Mitchell Fuel.

Marianne Lassman Fisher's law office was another building police said was vandalized by Collins.

"Went through my office, tore it apart, put hand soap in my computers, so none of my computers were working, my phones weren't working my copiers weren't working," said Fisher.

Police said he wiped human feces on the walls. Fisher said they were in her bathroom.

"It was on the walls, yeah we had to have a professional cleaner come in... and on the floor."

It cost her about $3,000 dollars to repair and replace everything.

Police tell NBC Connecticut they interviewed Collins and he told them he did the acts to release stress.

"It was so random and odd so im glad its over," said Fisher.

Collins is locked up and due back in court next month.