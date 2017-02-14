Vanilla Shortage Could Put a Damper on Chocolate Lovers

A vanilla shortage could put a damper on the sweetest day of the year.

Valentine's Day at Munson's Chocolate's in Bolton means thousands of dark and milk chocolate treats heading out to loved ones.

"I got everything that she likes, I got coconut, fudge, chocolate," said shopper Tom Stanley.

But a bitter truth for sweet treat industry owners is dealing with the rising price of vanilla.

"It's always something we are always keeping an eye on," said the store's owner Karen Munson.

Munson said she is not surprised to hear vanilla prices have more than tripled since last year; rising from $30 to $80 a kilo to up to $450.

"It's really the norm," said Munson.

Reasons for price hikes vary.

In Madagascar, where nearly 80 percent of vanilla in the United States comes from, issues arise from harvesting because farmers tend to pull beans before they're ready in fear they might be stolen, which decreases the amount of usable crop.

"Weather is one of the biggest factors that affects things, then there's other markets that are buying up at large quantities that are anticipated in the united states market," said Munson.

Vanilla isn’t the only ingredient known to fluctuate.

"Nuts for example, if there's bad crops, fruits," said Munson.

Munson said ingredient market's rise and fall but it's all about planning.

"The shortage in vanilla right now hasn't really had an impact on us," said Munson.

A sentiment customers are grateful to hear, especially Stanley, who couldn’t dare go home empty handed.

"She'd be a little upset, I didn't get her what she wanted anyway so, she'd be a little upset," smiled Stanley.