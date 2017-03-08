Old Saybrook Town Offices Now Reachable from Verizon Cellphones | NBC Connecticut
Old Saybrook Town Offices Now Reachable from Verizon Cellphones

    Verizon Wireless customers were unable to reach town offices and departments in Old Saybrook Wednesday morning but the issue has been fixed, according to the police department.

    Old Saybrook police said an unknown issue was preventing Verizon cellphones from reaching the department’s non-emergency dispatch number. 911 was working as usual.

    Police said other town departments were also unreachable. Service has since been restored. It was not immediately clear what caused the problem.

    NBC Connecticut has reached out to Verizon for comment.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

