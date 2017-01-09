Vernon Man Accused in 2 Bank Robberies

A Vernon man charged with robbing a local People’s United Bank admitted to the crime, according to police.

Stephen Earnest Barstis, 52, is accused of robbing the People’s United Bank inside Stop & Shop on Pitkin Street in Vernon on Jan 5. Police said that when detectives executed a search warrant at Barstis’s home, they found cash, clothing and other evidence connecting him to the crime, and during his interview he reportedly admitted his involvement.

Barstis is charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree larceny. He was held on a $300,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Monday.

Police said Barstis is also a suspect in a robbery on Dec. 8, 2016 at the United Bank on Park Street in Rockville. Charges in that incident are forthcoming.