Victim Robbed by Masked, Armed Man in Mansfield - NBC Connecticut
    A masked man with a weapon robbed a 66-year-old Berlin man in Mansfield Thursday night and police are trying to identify a suspect. 

    Police said they received a report just before 8:30 p.m. of a robbery in the area of Fern and Scrotton roads and the victim said an armed and masked man approached him and demanded money. 

    There was a struggle and the robber took money. Then the robber ran off toward Scrotton Road and left in a vehicle, police said. 

    Anyone with information should call Detective Crevier at 860-896-3233 or Troop C 860-896-3200.

    Published at 1:41 PM EDT on Aug 11, 2017

