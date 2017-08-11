Victim Robbed by Masked, Armed Man in Mansfield

A masked man with a weapon robbed a 66-year-old Berlin man in Mansfield Thursday night and police are trying to identify a suspect.

Police said they received a report just before 8:30 p.m. of a robbery in the area of Fern and Scrotton roads and the victim said an armed and masked man approached him and demanded money.

There was a struggle and the robber took money. Then the robber ran off toward Scrotton Road and left in a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information should call Detective Crevier at 860-896-3233 or Troop C 860-896-3200.