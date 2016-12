Car Goes into Ice at Green Falls Pond in Voluntown

A car went through the ice near the boat launch at Green Falls Pond in Voluntown Tuesday, bringing out multiple agencies in response.

There was no one in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived, according to the Voluntown Volunteer Fire Company. Voluntown, along with the Griswold Fire Department, state police, and environmental conservation police, all worked together to remove the vehicle from the lake.

The incident is under investigation.