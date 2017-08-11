Videos Show Robbers Steal ATM from Guida’s in Middlefield

Masked robbers stole an ATM from Guida’s Restaurant on Route 66 in Middlefield and police are trying to identify them.

State troopers responded to Guida’s Restaurant just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial burglary alarm and the front door of the restaurant had been broken off the hinges and the wall next to the door was also damaged.

Surveillance footage shows a white 1995 to 2002 GMC Savana Van with stolen Pennsylvania registration plate YSG7232 pull up to the front door and two males dressed all in black clothing with black masks get out and wrap a chain around the handle of the front door.

The video also shows the driver accelerate and pull the front door off. Then two of the robbers wrapped the chain around the ATM while the driver accelerates the van again, pulling the ATM out of the restaurant, according to state police.

The robbers then picked up the ATM and put it in the van, took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop F at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.