Vigil Held for Man Killed by Stray Bullet in New Haven

Family and friends held a vigil for Joshua Rivera, who was killed when a stray bullet came through a window and hit him while he sat inside playing video games

Friends and family gathered in New Haven Friday night to remember a young man who was killed inside his own home by a stray bullet that came through a window.

Friends and family are demanding justice for 27-year-old Joshua Rivera.

New Haven police said just after 10 p.m. Thursday, shots rang out on Greenwood Street, and one of those bullets traveled through the first-floor window, striking Rivera in the head as he played video games with a friend. Police said it appears Rivera was an innocent bystander, not the target.

Now his loved ones want to know who fired the show that blew through a window and struck him in the head.

“I don't think it's fair that someone can take someone's life, an innocent life and just be out there living in the world happily that nothing ever happened,” said Nyvia Cortes, Rivera’s aunt.

Friday many came to light candles and remember a man they said had a tremendous heart and the smile to match.

“He just wants to give love and spread joy, and that's what he did every day, every day,” said Mickey Arroyo.

Heartbroken, friends and family shared their fondest memories of Rivera.

“He was one of a kind. You never find a kid like Josh,” said Robyn Young-Ali, a neighbor.

“The kid would never hurt a fly, not a fly,” Arroyo added.

Nyvia Cortes, Rivera’s aunt said that 20 years ago Rivera’s older brother was shot in the head and killed in New Haven while sitting in a car – another innocent bystander.

“Unfortunately we live in a world that’s not safe anymore, not for me, not for you, not for anybody,” she said.

As the neighborhood struggles with their grief, residents worry there’s also fear that this could happen again.