Volunteers Make Snow for Special Olympics Winter Games

Eversource volunteers are making snow for the Special Olympic Connecticut Winter Games in Windsor.

More than 200 athletes are expected to participate in cross country skiing and snowshoeing at the Windsor course on March 4 and 5.

In preparation, volunteers set up about 1,000 feet of piping that carries water and compressed air to make the snow.

The process takes thousands of gallons of water and ideal temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or colder with low humidity and dew point.

"Rain is our archenemy. If I hear we could get one-two inches of rain it's going to be a real challenge. The rain just eats away at the snow way too quick," said Andy Ouellette, who volunteers as the head snow maker.

The equipment has been ready to go since the beginning of January, but because it was so mild last month volunteers had to wait until the beginning of February to begin.

Volunteers plan to work through the month of February, with the goal of having one to two feet of snow spread out on the course in time for the games.

"If it's 5 degrees out and I'm freezing and I have a water leak, it makes it all worthwhile when you see the athletes on the weekend of the event. You can't help but do it," Ouellette said.