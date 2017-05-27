Volunteers came out Saturday to help former Milford police officer Collin Walsh (inset) by renovating his home to make it more handicap accessible.

Putting service before self, dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves Saturday, to help a former Milford police officer facing a life-altering illness.

Collin Walsh was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis that left him paralyzed.

“They basically told me here’s a drug you’re going to take. It’s not gonna make you better, you will get worse. You’ll never walk anymore,” said Collin Walsh.

The diagnosis came two days into his training to be a special agent for the federal government, a position he spent two years working toward, going to law school, studying internationally, and learning new languages, in addition to joining the police force.

“I had done every possible thing I think I could have done to get to that very point. That was my absolute dream, my absolute goal.”

The position involved counter-terrorism, and Walsh expected to be placed overseas when he completed training. Instead, his promising future was put on pause.

Walsh spoke with us from Kolkata, India, where he’s seeking alternative treatments. When he returns to Connecticut this summer, his home will be different from the way he left it. He’ll find new doors and ramps, wider doorways, and other additions to make the home more handicap accessible.

The improvements were made possible by 40 volunteers whose moto is “make a difference in a day.”

“Just to see the support network of people who don’t even know me are willing to offer is enormous. I know quite a few people that I do know are going to be there today, and that’s touching,” said Walsh.

House of Heroes Connecticut has helped make home repairs for 80 military veterans with physical and financial challenges.

“When I started, I had no idea about the personal reward you would get from giving a helping hand to someone who needs help,” said House of Heroes Executive Director Dennis Buden.

Now, they’re turning those efforts to public servants like police officers.

“It’s just so heartwarming to see the neighbors and the community coming together. It’s just a great feeling,” said Walsh’s uncle Pete Bolash.

“It means everything to us because they have so much else that they’re trying to work on. They’re just putting all of the energy into Collin getting better and walking again. So for them not to have to worry about doing all these upgrades and the expense….” added Linda Mongillo, Walsh’s aunt.

Among the volunteers were fellow police officers from Milford and Hamden.

“We’re kind of like a brotherhood, watching each other’s back,” said Bill May of Hamden.

May ran track with Collin in school. He says it’s tough to see the star athlete whose college records still stand, no longer be able to walk let alone run.

“He got a bad deck of cards handed to him, and we decided to come out here make his house handicap accessible and just improve his quality of life,” said May.

Walsh is determined to be out of his wheelchair for good one day. He reached a milestone this weekend, walking up a flight of stairs. He says that’s only the beginning.