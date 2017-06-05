The home makeover show George to the Rescue is helping a Manchester couple and their two sons, one of whom is facing several medical issues.

Its motto is helping families one home at a time.

A home makeover show you see on NBC Connecticut is doing just that for a Manchester couple and their two sons, one of whom is facing several medical issues.

Monday, "George to the Rescue" host George Oliphant started his latest demolition project.

"We came to do the rescue for the Stratton family. Their youngest son Nicholas has got epilepsy and cerebral palsy. The house, built in 1940, is just not suited for what they need. Because of the epilepsy he can go into a seizure at any second. They really need to be able to have eyes on them at all times. So, what we really want to do is open up the space for them," Oliphant explained.

"George to the Rescue" found South Glastonbury designer Kimberly Levin, owner of Verve Design, to donate her time to designing the makeover for Bill and Kristy Stratton’s home.

"I love doing these types of things. I think it’s important to have the balance with all the luxury that I’m afforded and working with some of my other clients, to be able to give back to others who are facing hardship I think that balance is important," said Levin.

Levin was able to find contractor Larry Newquist of Newquist Building along with manufacturers to donate their manpower and supplies to the effort as well. Oliphant said one of the challenges is the lead paint.

"It’s just been layers and layers of people just painting over it," he explained.

To create an open concept on the first floor, the bathroom is going to be moved.

"We are going to try to plow right through here and kind of take all of these walls down, which means we’ll have to put in new supports as well," said Oliphant gesturing toward the walls of the bathroom, kitchen, and neighboring bedroom.

The Stratton family has no idea what Levin and Oliphant are planning. The show surprised Bill, Kristy, Nicholas, and his older brother Nathan in April with the announcement that they’d been chosen for this free makeover. Now that demolition has started, the family will be sequestered until it’s time to move back in.

"Everyone has their plates full with everything life has to offer. We try to take the home renovation side off the plates of people who are really dealing with a lot. We can’t cure disease we can’t bring people back, but we can fix houses and we’re just trying to do go through the power of renovation," Oliphant explained about the show’s concept.

Newquist Building will be working around the clock into July to get this project completed. You can see the full episode of George to the Rescue on NBC Connecticut in September.