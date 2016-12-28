This German Shepard was rescued from an icy pond behind town hall in Voluntown Monday.

Members of the Voluntown Volunteer Fire Company jumped into action to rescue a dog who fell through ice into frigid pond water below on Monday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a German Shepard was spotted stuck in the water behind town hall on Main Street. Department members donned cold water suits then slid across thin ice to save the pup.

Firefighters put the dog in an ambulance to warm up then he was taken to NECCOG try to find his owner.