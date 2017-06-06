Wallingford Attorney Buys Heroin From Client: Police

A Wallingford criminal defense attorney is accused of purchasing heroin from his client, police said.

Police received multiple reports that narcotics were allegedly being sold at a Wallingford home at 20 Mountain View Road over the last several months.

Heather McKee was identified as the resident of the home, according to Wallingford Police.

On Tuesday, McKee was seen making a hand-to-hand transaction with a 68-year-old attorney in her driveway by narcotic detectives, Wallingford Police said.

Photo credit: Wallingford Police Department

Both McKee and the criminal defense attorney, James McCann, were taken into custody.

Wallingford Police discovered that McCann had previously represented McKee in criminal proceedings.

The investigation found that McCann had purchased forty bags of heroin from McKee.

Watch Live Legal Experts to Trump on Travel Ban: Put Down the Twitter

During a search of McKee's home, police found one hundred bags of heroin, along with a bag containing 2.5 grams of powder heroin, packaging materials and a digital scale. Police seized $3,000 in cash, in addition to a small quantity of Suboxone and Xanex, which she does not have a prescription for, police said.

McKee was charged with operating a drug factory, sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $50,000.

McKee's attorney, McCann, was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,000.

McCann and McKee are expected to appear in court on June 20.