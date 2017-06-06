Wallingford Businesses Brace for Hit During Construction

Construction on the train tracks in Wallingford has forced the closure of the bridge over Route 150.

Construction will close the road in a busy area of Wallingford for several weeks this June.

The Route 150 (Quinnipiac Street) Bridge, between Main Street and South Broad Street, will be closed to traffic beginning June 5 at 7 a.m. and continue through Sunday, June 25 at 7 a.m.

The work is part of the overall upgrade of the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield Rail Line.

The work being done includes installation and repairs of supporting bridge structures, such as retaining walls and joins, as well as preparation of the rail bed for the new track.

This is now the second time since October the bridge in Wallingford has been closed.

Frenchy’s Auto Repair really felt the pain then, especially from those coming to get emissions tests. Lead tech, Joseph Menard is anticipating to feel it again.

“The emissions is more of a customer that’s coming to drive by and come and have it done and there’s plenty of places in new 58 they can go to instead so instead of coming here, they’re going to go up there so my emissions count is going to be down,” said Menard, who said they were down about 20 percent in customer traffic. The business is located right next to the construction site.

“People can’t get here. Customers come in, go all the way around, people have to come in for emissions, they can’t now. It’s a tough time to make it. It’s difficult for the customer to get here,” Menard added.

“I have seen the sign and I kind of knew in the back of my head, but it’s so automatic and so nice to go up that street under the bridge and get to everything here,” said Roxanne Westlake of Wallingford.

Until the work is done, drivers will have to adjust to the changes – making a lengthy detour to get to where they’re going. To get to Route 5, drivers detoured on Old Colony Road.

“[You] just having to go the opposite way over the bridge took forever,” said Westlake.

“This is going to be a little confusing at rush hour,” said Rich Wasilewski of Wallingford, a pizza delivery driver. He said for now, drivers like him will just have to be patient.

“It’s going to be a little slow but us getting to people’s houses,” said Wasilewski.