A 37-year-old Wallingford man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in North Haven Monday night.

Police said the victim, who was not publicly identified, was trying to cross Washington Avenue near Scrub Oak Road around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The road was closed for several hours. The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is investigating.