Wallingford Man Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Car in North Haven | NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: 
School Early Dismissals
NBC_OTS_CT

Wallingford Man Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Car in North Haven

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stringr
    A pedestrian was struck in North Haven on Monday night.

    A 37-year-old Wallingford man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in North Haven Monday night.

    Police said the victim, who was not publicly identified, was trying to cross Washington Avenue near Scrub Oak Road around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

    The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

    The road was closed for several hours. The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is investigating.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices