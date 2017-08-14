Waterbury Man Accused of Home Burglary in Farmington

A 32-year-old Waterbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with a home burglary in Farmington Monday morning.

Police said they responded to a home on West District Road just before 9:30 a.m. Monday after a homeowner interrupted a burglary at the residence.

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Francisco Mendez, of Waterbury, ran from the house and tried to run from officers, but they stopped him near New Britain Avenue, police said.

Mendez was found with items reported stolen from the home during the burglary, according to police.

Mendez is being held on a $200,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 15 to face charges including third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, disobeying an officer’s signal and engage an officer in a pursuit.