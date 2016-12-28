Waterbury police have arrested a man accused of killing another man during a fight in an apartment on East Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, Irving Duggans, 43, of Waterbury, got into a fight with Luis Rodriguez, 59, of Waterbury, in Rodriguez’s apartment at 475 East Main Street.

Rodriguez was later found dead in the apartment’s shower stall with significant trauma to his head, police said.

Duggans was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.