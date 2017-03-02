Connecticut State police have arrested a man accused of trying to flee police at speeds over 100 miles per hour while driving a stolen vehicle.

Adrian Figueroa, 36, of Waterbury, faces charges of reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle without a license, second-degree larceny and reckless endangerment.

According to state police, a trooper parked on Route 8 south near exit 36 Wednesday afternoon saw a red Jaguar speeding down the highway. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle it took off and reached a speed of about 115 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle exited onto Charles Street in Waterbury where it crashed into an SUV and another parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

Police said the Jaguar had been stolen out of Waterbury. The driver, identified as Figueroa, was arrested.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Waterbury Hospital with minor injuries.

Figueroa was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.