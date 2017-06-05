Waterbury Parishioners Hire Attorney to Fight Plan to Close Church

Parishioners of a Waterbury church have hired an attorney to fight a plan that will close the building as a place of worship.

Parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Church have hired an attorney from Nevada and have also appealed the deconsecration of the church.

The Archdiocese of Hartford has a plan to reorganize churches and close 26 of the 212 churches in the Archdiocese.

NBC Connecticut reached out to a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Hartford but we did not hear back.