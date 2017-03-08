Waterbury Woman Accused of Tying Children's Hands With a Belt

A Waterbury woman is accused of tying up two children's hands with a belt, Naugatuck Police said.

On Tuesday, Naugatuck Police served an active arrest warrant on Ebonee Pittman stemming from an incident that happened on Jan. 27.

Pittman was reported by the children's mother, who doesn't live with their father. The 36-year-old babysits for the children's father when he needs, police said.

No injuries were reported. Police said Pittman claimed she was playing a game.

Pittman was charged with risk of injury to a minor.