Waterbury to Lift Mandatory Water Restrictions

Waterbury city leaders plan to lift the city’s mandatory water restrictions on Monday, Jan. 30.

The restrictions, limiting water use outside, have been in place since October, when Waterbury’s water levels in the reservoirs fell below 50 percent.

But since November, Waterbury has received more than 10 inches of rain.

“That’s been very beneficial in adding to the supply of the reservoirs. So we’ve seen them rebound more quickly than usual,” Waterbury Water Superintendent Don Carver said.

Carver said reservoir levels needed to be above 50 percent of total usable capacity for 30 days before they could lift the ban. Reservoir levels are now at 69 percent, so they plan to lift the mandatory ban on Monday.

“It feels great. It really does. It’s been a long road, it’s been a learning experience for everybody and once again the Waterbury residents stepped up and helped us in a time of need by helping us to conserve water,” Carver said.

In October, the Connecticut Department of Public Health also declared a water supply emergency for the city of Waterbury and water department leaders had to conduct seven different studies and look at ways to reduce water use, according to Carver.

Although the restrictions will be lifted for all 27,000 water customers, Carver is urging everyone to continue voluntarily conserving water.

“It’s not until you don’t have the water that you realize the value of the water so we just ask everybody to continue to use water wisely,” Carver said.