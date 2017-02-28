Waterford Police Officer Exposed to Fentanyl

A Waterford police officer in protective clothing secures drugs found during a traffic stop after a fellow officer was hospitalized for being exposed to fentanyl.

A Waterford police officer was hospitalized on Monday after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop.

The officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 85 and arrested the driver for possession of heroin.

While the officer was searching the suspect's car, he was exposed to the fentanyl, which had been mixed with the heroin, according to police. He began to feel sick, light headed, and his heart began racing, police said.

The officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution. He was released after a short time and was back to work on Tuesday.

The suspect, Nicholas Constantine, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, is facing several drug charges.